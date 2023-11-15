World Biden on the meeting with Xi: "Our conversations are direct and straightforward" U.S. President Joseph Biden said today at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the competition between the US and China cannot turn into a conflict. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 15, 2023 | 23:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ / Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

He added that their previous meetings were "honest, direct and useful".



“As always, there is no substitute to face-to-face discussions. I’ve always found our discussions straightforward and frank,” Biden said“, as CNN reported.



Biden said the leaders had a responsibility to their populations to work together, including on issues of climate change, countering narcotics trafficking and approaching artificial intelligence. He added competition between US and China could not tilt toward conflict.



As the meeting got underway, Biden told Xi it is essential the two men have a frank understanding of each other.



“I think it’s paramount that you and I understand each other clearly, leader to leader, with no misconceptions or miscommunication,” Biden told Xi.



During a news conference following the summit, Biden said the negotiations with Xi were “some of the most constructive and productive discussions we’ve had.”



“The China-US relationship has never been smooth sailing over the past 50 years and more, and it always faces problems of one kind or another. Yet it has kept moving forward amidst twists and turns,” Xi said.



“For two large countries like China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option,” he went on. “It is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other and conflict and confrontation has unbearable consequences for both sides.”



"Coming here, I remembered your trip to China when I was vice president of China. We had a meeting. It was 12 years ago," Xi said.



He pointed out that he still vividly remembers their meetings.