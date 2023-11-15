World Israel released evidence: Hospital "full of weapons"; Hamas: Setup VIDEO The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) today released evidence of Hamas weapons found at Al Shifa Hospital during a search of the medical center. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 15, 2023 | 23:23 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ / AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The IDF says that members of the elite Shaldag unit and other forces of the 36th division found weapons at Al Shifa's MRI center, The Times of Israel reported.



Israeli forces fought Hamas members in front of the hospital and killed five of them.



During a search of one of the hospital's wards, soldiers found a room containing unique technological assets, combat equipment and military equipment used by the terrorist organization Hamas, the IDF said.



The Israeli military released pictures and videos showing several assault rifles, grenades and other military equipment. In another department, the IDF discovered a Hamas operational headquarters and "technological assets" suggesting that Hamas is using the facility for terrorist activities.



IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told a press conference that soldiers found Hamas uniforms that had been thrown on the hospital floor so the terrorists could escape in civilian clothes. "These findings unequivocally prove that the hospital was used for terrorist activities, in complete violation of international law," he said.



The IDF said it would continue to operate in Al Shifa Hospital, under which Hamas is believed to have its main command center, to find Hamas intelligence and equipment.

Hamas: We do not rule out that the Israeli army brought weapons to the hospital

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said this evening that the video of the Israeli army allegedly showing what was found in al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip is "ridiculous and worthless" and added that Hamas does not rule out that the Israeli army "brought weapons and put them in the compound Al-Shifa".



Naim said that Israel's goal is to "squeeze" hospitals and medical centers and to displace the population of Gaza and reminded that 25 hospitals in the territory are now out of order due to "bombing, siege and destruction", reports BBC.



Hamas has previously denied claims that it operates from the hospital. BBC recalls that the media were not present when the Israeli army allegedly found weapons in the Al-Shifa hospital and emphasizes that it cannot independently confirm the claims of any party.