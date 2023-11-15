World WHO is highly worried: "We've lost touch with health personnel at Al-Shifa Hospital" Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that they have lost contact with the medical staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 15, 2023 | 12:40 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Abed Khaled

"Reports of military incursion into Al-Shifa hospital are deeply concerning. We've lost touch again with the medical staff at the hospital. We're extremely worried for their and their patients' safety," the WHO director-general wrote on Platform X, Reuters reports.



The Israeli army announced today that it had entered the Al Shifa compound, Gaza's largest hospital, calling on Hamas militants to surrender.