This is drone footage of the apocalypse PHOTO/VIDEO
Iceland awaits a big volcanic eruption. Scientists say the magma is getting closer to spilling. As many as 600 earthquakes have been registered since midnight.Source: B92
As a result of those earthquakes, numerous houses were literally "torn apart", and the entire town of Grindavík near the volcano Fagradalsfjall was turned into a ghost town.
As many as 600 earthquakes have been registered since midnight, and experts say lava could pour out any day. About 4,000 inhabitants were evacuated.
Drone footage as it flies over a volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes peninsula on Iceland
Could easily be from a Hollywood Movie
Those who were allowed to return to their homes by authorities to collect essentials also left the city as high concentrations of sulfur dioxide were measured in the air, considered one of the indicators of an eruption.
Grindavík residents taking essential things after evacuation on rush.
Numerous houses have been demolished to their foundations by a large number of earthquakes, the roads are cratered and the whole area is constantly shaking.
Volcanic gas forces renewed evacuations amid ongoing fears of eruption in Grindavik, Iceland 🇮🇸 | 14 November 2023 |— Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) November 15, 2023
Residents who were allowed to briefly return to Grindavík on Tuesday were evacuated again after sensors detected an increase in sulfur dioxide gas. A sign of… pic.twitter.com/OrGQh1zySs
A state of emergency was also declared.
The number of 600 earthquakes is actually less than the number of earthquakes registered in the previous days, but it also indicates that the eruption is getting closer, that is, that the lava is getting closer to the surface, the Daily Mail reported.
🇮🇸🔥There is a real apocalypse in Grindavik in Iceland: craters are tearing apart the city, the earth is disappearing from under your feet, the asphalt is melting from the inside

▪️After almost a thousand earthquakes, the earth is splitting and heating up from under the earth's…
▪️After almost a thousand earthquakes, the earth is splitting and heating up from under the earth's… pic.twitter.com/hLaNdwvN1j