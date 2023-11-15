World This is drone footage of the apocalypse PHOTO/VIDEO Iceland awaits a big volcanic eruption. Scientists say the magma is getting closer to spilling. As many as 600 earthquakes have been registered since midnight. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 15, 2023 | 12:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra

As a result of those earthquakes, numerous houses were literally "torn apart", and the entire town of Grindavík near the volcano Fagradalsfjall was turned into a ghost town.



As many as 600 earthquakes have been registered since midnight, and experts say lava could pour out any day. About 4,000 inhabitants were evacuated.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson

Those who were allowed to return to their homes by authorities to collect essentials also left the city as high concentrations of sulfur dioxide were measured in the air, considered one of the indicators of an eruption.

Numerous houses have been demolished to their foundations by a large number of earthquakes, the roads are cratered and the whole area is constantly shaking.

Volcanic gas forces renewed evacuations amid ongoing fears of eruption in Grindavik, Iceland 🇮🇸 | 14 November 2023 |

Residents who were allowed to briefly return to Grindavík on Tuesday were evacuated again after sensors detected an increase in sulfur dioxide gas. A sign of… pic.twitter.com/OrGQh1zySs — Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) November 15, 2023

Tanjug/AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra

A state of emergency was also declared.



The number of 600 earthquakes is actually less than the number of earthquakes registered in the previous days, but it also indicates that the eruption is getting closer, that is, that the lava is getting closer to the surface, the Daily Mail reported.