World The army stormed the hospital; Hamas blamed Biden VIDEO The Israeli army and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have been at war for the 40th day. Wednesday, November 15, 2023 | 10:02

Israel has approved the delivery of 24,000 liters of fuel for United Nations trucks in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source.

Jordan: Israel's invasion of Al-Shifa Hospital is a violation of international law

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement today condemning Israel for its military action on the grounds of Al Shifa Hospital.



Jordan said that it was a "violation of international humanitarian law, especially the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War", and that he considered Israel "responsible for the safety of civilians and medical personnel working in the hospital", reports the Guardian.



The Israeli army announced today that it had entered the Al Shifa compound, Gaza's largest hospital, calling on Hamas militants to surrender.

The IDFs “operation” inside Gaza’s Shifa hospital continues

The IDFs “precise and targeted operation” inside Gaza’s Shifa hospital continues, as Palestinians report Israeli forces asking people inside the hospital to evacuate.



The IDF says its forces came under fire before entering the hospital and eliminated at least five terrorists.… pic.twitter.com/xgEOXOTrrc — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) November 15, 2023

Weapons found in Al Shifa Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces say soldiers have found weapons and Hamas property at Shifa Hospital, indicating the terror group's presence.



There is no indication that the hostages are currently being held in Shifa, but the IDF believes the operation could yield intelligence about the captives.



The Israeli army stormed the Al Shifa hospital complex in Gaza, according to Israeli media.



Yusef Abul Rish, an official from the Hamas-run health ministry, who is based at the hospital, said he saw Israeli tanks inside the compound and "dozens of soldiers and commandos inside the emergency room and reception building," The Times of Israel reported.



IDF releases new footage showing ground operations in the Gaza Strip

IDF releases new footage showing ground operations in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/kLsfxrDati — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 15, 2023

Hamas blamed Biden for the entry of the Israeli army into the Al Shifa hospital

The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced today that it also holds U.S. President Joseph Biden responsible for the incursion of the Israeli army (IDF) into the Al Shifa medical complex.



Hamas said a U.S. intelligence report on Tuesday, which supported Israel's conclusion that its militants were carrying out operations in Al Shifa, was actually a "green light" for the IDF incursion, Reuters reported. Hamas has previously rejected US and Israeli claims that it uses Gaza's largest hospital as its command center.



"The fact that the White House and the Pentagon adopted a false (Israeli) story, claiming that the resistance movement was using the Al Shifa medical complex for military purposes, was a green light for the occupier to commit more massacres against civilians," Hamas said.