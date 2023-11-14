World It's confirmed: "We are stopping arms deliveries to Ukraine" Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Slovakia will no longer send arms and ammunition to Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | 18:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was announced today by the Slovak Ministry of Defense.



"Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák met in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and on that occasion informed him about the end of military aid to Ukraine from the warehouse of the Slovak Armed Forces," announced the Slovak Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.



However, it is added, Slovakia will continue to support Ukraine with a wide range of humanitarian aid and technical support, the use of which does not lead to death, the announcement states and adds that the new decision of the Slovak government is respected by NATO partner countries.



The decision to stop sending state military aid to Ukraine was made by the government of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who took office on October 25.