World It's terrible: Bodies lie in front of the entrance; Bulldozers destroy streets VIDEO The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 39th day. Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | 11:22

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has informed Qatari mediators that it is ready to release up to 70 women and children held captive in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a five-day ceasefire.



At least 179 bodies were buried today in a "common grave" within the Al Shifa hospital complex in Gaza, its director said.



Israel demolished the home of a Hamas terrorist who killed 4 people in an attack in the West Bank.

IDF says it demolished the home of Muhannad Faleh Shehadeh, one of the two Hamas terrorists who killed four Israelis in a shooting attack at a gas station near the West Bank settlement of Eli in June, in the village of Urif near Nablus. The home of the second assailant, Khaled… pic.twitter.com/9ftjvRRbWV — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 14, 2023

IDF announces humanitarian pauses to evacuate Gazans

#عاجل يا سكان غزة، وخاصة سكان شمال القطاع أودّ إخطاركم بالرسائل التالية:



🔴 أولاً، يظل الممرّ الآمن مفتوحاً اليوم ما بين التاسعة صباحاً (09:00) والرابعة عصراً (16:00) لأغراض إنسانية عبر محور صلاح الدين باتجاه المنطقة الواقعة إلى الجنوب من وادي غزة. والرجاء، حفاظاً على سلامتكم،… pic.twitter.com/bYj5P8D4fa — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 14, 2023

Hamas releases video of female hostage; The IDF confirmed her identity

Today, the Israeli army confirmed the identity of the soldier's wife, who is being held hostage by Hamas.



This happened shortly after the military wing of the Palestinian Islamist organization released a video showing a young woman being held captive.



In a military statement published shortly after the aid, it was stated that Noah Marciano was brutally abducted by the "terrorist" organization Hamas, thus confirming for the first time the identity of one of the approximately 240 persons abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.



Last night, the military wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released a video of a female soldier reading a message in Hebrew and saying her name and ID number, and that she had been detained in Gaza for four days.

An Israeli bulldozer destroys the streets

An Israeli army bulldozer destroys the streets in the Tulkarm Refugee Camp, north of the occupied West Bank, rendering them unusable. pic.twitter.com/OpxNFI2iWk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 14, 2023

Dozens died in the bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp

Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured in last night's Israeli bombardment of the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

The Jabalia atrocity, November 13th. pic.twitter.com/mGmzhcwBT4 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 13, 2023

46 soldiers died

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the beginning of the ground operation in Gaza has reached 46, the Times of Israel reports, according to the army statement.



"Two more soldiers were killed in the fight against Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll in the Israeli ground operation to 46," the statement said.



On October 7, Hamas launched a rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, and then members of that Palestinian militant group penetrated the border areas in the south of Israel, where they opened fire on both the army and civilians and took more than 200 hostages.