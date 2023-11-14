World 0

It's terrible: Bodies lie in front of the entrance; Bulldozers destroy streets VIDEO

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 39th day.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has informed Qatari mediators that it is ready to release up to 70 women and children held captive in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a five-day ceasefire.

At least 179 bodies were buried today in a "common grave" within the Al Shifa hospital complex in Gaza, its director said.

Israel demolished the home of a Hamas terrorist who killed 4 people in an attack in the West Bank.

IDF announces humanitarian pauses to evacuate Gazans

Hamas releases video of female hostage; The IDF confirmed her identity

Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Today, the Israeli army confirmed the identity of the soldier's wife, who is being held hostage by Hamas.

This happened shortly after the military wing of the Palestinian Islamist organization released a video showing a young woman being held captive.

In a military statement published shortly after the aid, it was stated that Noah Marciano was brutally abducted by the "terrorist" organization Hamas, thus confirming for the first time the identity of one of the approximately 240 persons abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Last night, the military wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released a video of a female soldier reading a message in Hebrew and saying her name and ID number, and that she had been detained in Gaza for four days.

An Israeli bulldozer destroys the streets

Dozens died in the bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp

Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured in last night's Israeli bombardment of the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

46 soldiers died

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the beginning of the ground operation in Gaza has reached 46, the Times of Israel reports, according to the army statement.

"Two more soldiers were killed in the fight against Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll in the Israeli ground operation to 46," the statement said.

On October 7, Hamas launched a rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, and then members of that Palestinian militant group penetrated the border areas in the south of Israel, where they opened fire on both the army and civilians and took more than 200 hostages.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

page 1 of 30 go to page