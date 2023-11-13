World The return of David Cameron The Conservative Party announced earlier today that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will reshuffle the government. Source: theguardian.com Monday, November 13, 2023 | 11:42 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary, based in the House of Lords. David Cameron is the next Foreign Secretary and will take a seat in the House of Lords to allow him to take up the role, Patrick Wintour reports.



The media reported that Sunak fired the Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, and the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Cleverly, will be appointed in her place.



The official reason for Braverman's dismissal is government reconstruction.



The shift came after she said the police were "too soft" on the "pro-Palestinian mob," and that the weekend protests in support of the Palestinians were "hate marches," the Guardian reports.



Critics said her stance helped fuel tensions and encourage right-wing protesters to take to the streets of London, putting Prime Minister Sunak under pressure to take action, the agency said.