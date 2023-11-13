World 0

On the verge of war with Russia: They are sending a new tank battalion

Poland's plans to station a new tank battalion in the east represent another step towards increasing tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
EPA-EFE/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

"Of course, this is another step towards the escalation of tensions, our Belarusian friends know what to do, they are doing everything necessary in this situation to ensure security," said Peskov, commenting on the statement by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak that he would send to the east of the country new tank battalion, Izvestia reports.

Blaszczak said earlier today that a tank battalion has already been formed in eastern Poland, which will have to confront, as he stated, "threats" coming from Russia and Belarus.

