World Etna volcano erupted in Sicily VIDEO Another eruption of Mount Etna took place in Sicily, La Sicilia newspaper reported, citing Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 13, 2023 | 08:48

As stated, the eruption took place in the southeastern crater of the volcano, and the height of the eruptive column is estimated at about 4.5 thousand meters above sea level.



The current phase of Etna's eruption does not affect the operation of the airport in the Sicilian city of Catania.



Etna is the highest active volcano in Europe.



In June 2013, it was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. In March 2017, 10 people were injured during a volcanic eruption in Sicily.



Eruptions of Etna often lead to the need to close the airspace in the area of the volcano.