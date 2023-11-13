World More than 180,000 people on the streets, the president supported them VIDEO More than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, took to the streets on Sunday to protest against rising anti-Semitism. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 13, 2023 | 08:37 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Sylvie Corbet

The increasing anti-Semitism occurred after the Israeli attack on Gaza, AP reported.



Prime Minister Élisabeth Bourne, representatives of several left-wing conservative parties, as well as centrists of President Emmanuel Macron, and supporters of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, attended the march in the French capital.



Macron did not attend but had previously expressed his support for the protest and called on citizens to "rise up against the unbearable resurgence of unbridled anti-Semitism."



Demonstrators gathered under the slogan "For the Republic, against anti-Semitism".



The leader of the far-left France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, also stayed away from the march, saying last week on X, formerly Twitter, that the march would be a meeting of “friends of unconditional support for the massacre” in Gaza.



The Ministry of the Interior announced that at least 182,000 people marched in French cities, and that no major incidents were reported.