World America carried out an airstrike U.S. troops attacked two corps of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and pro-Iranian groups in eastern Syria. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 13, 2023 | 08:28

The attack occurred in response to U.S. military strikes in the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.



"U.S. military forces conducted precision strikes today on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups in response to continued attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria," Austin said in a statement, according to Reuters.



The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively.