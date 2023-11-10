World Russians killed Russians: FSB vehicle ambushed PHOTO A border service vehicle of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) came under fire in the Bryansk region on Thursday, several Russian Telegram channels reported Source: Meduza/M.S. Friday, November 10, 2023 | 17:13 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As the Baza channel reports, the UAZ Patriot vehicle carrying the FSB intelligence officer was attacked around 4:00 p.m. local time on the outskirts of the village.



Unknown assailants reportedly opened fire on the vehicle with a machine gun before fleeing the area.



Agent of the FSB Border Service, Lt. Col. Sergej Sh. was fatally injured in the attack, Baza reported. The pro-war channel "WarGonzo" writes that the officer's name was Sergej Shati.



On Friday, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), an armed formation fighting on the side of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram that a "sabotage-reconnaissance group of the RVC" "successfully ambushed an enemy vehicle in the Bryansk region."



Russian media did not comment on the incident.