Attack on hospitals; Evacuation in progress PHOTO/VIDEO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was not seeking to conquer, occupy or rule Gaza after the war against Hamas, but that a "credible force" would be needed to enter the Palestinian territory to prevent the emergence of militant threats.

The evacuation corridor is still open

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a six-hour evacuation corridor along the Salah al-Din road was still open today for civilians to flee south from the northern part of the Gaza Strip. The corridor will be open until 4 p.m. local time, reports CNN.



"The northern Gaza Strip is considered a fierce battleground and time is running out to evacuate. Join the hundreds of thousands who have heeded the calls and moved south in recent days," IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on the X social network.

The IDF released footage of arrests and raids in the West Bank

The Israeli Defense Forces arrested another 41 people in the West Bank overnight in raids, a spokesman said.

כוחות צה״ל, שב״כ ומג״ב עצרו הלילה ברחבי אוגדת יהודה ושומרון וחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים 41 מבוקשים, מתוכם 14 מחבלים בארגון הטרור חמאס >> pic.twitter.com/gHz2foq3Qw — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) November 10, 2023

Israel attacks hospitals again: There are victims

Hamas officials and Palestinian media reported fighting around Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.



Israel claims that Hamas has its command center there, as well as near the Rantisi hospital.



Reports indicate that Israeli special forces are operating in the area and armored forces are closing in, The Times of Israel reports.



There are reports of intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters near the Shifa hospital, the BBC reports.



Several people were killed and wounded in a new Israeli attack on the Shifa hospital outpatient clinic, reports the Palestinian news agency WAFA.



The Israeli army also reached the Rantisi hospital, in the suburb of Al Nasr, and surrounded it, the "Times of Israel" reports.

Videos of children trapped in "Al Nasr" hospital are circulating on social networks.

Hundreds of patients and displaced civilians are trapped right now inside the Al Nasr Hospital in #Gaza, as Israeli tanks are besieging the hospital from all directions. pic.twitter.com/pJoojpMuXr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 10, 2023

More than 50 percent of the buildings were damaged

The Hamas-run government office in Gaza said more than 50 percent of housing units had been damaged and about 32,000 tons of explosives had been dropped over the past month.