World Toxic smog spreads through the city; Thousands of people got sick; Schools closed Due to the toxic smog in the Pakistani city of Lahore, where thousands of people fell ill, local authorities ordered closure of schools, markets, public parks. Source: Beta/AP Thursday, November 9, 2023 | 13:55 Tanjug/(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary

Experts say that the burning of crop residues at the beginning of the wheat planting season is the main cause of pollution.



Lahore was once known as the city of gardens, but rapid urbanization and rapid population growth have left little space for greenery in the city.