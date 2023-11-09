World "Situation is disastrous"; If they don't die from bombs, they will starve to death The NGO "Save the Children" said that children in the Gaza Strip, which are not killed by bombs, are at risk of dying from hunger, disease or dehydration. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 9, 2023 | 08:43 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Hatem Ali, File

"The situation is disastrous. Civilians, especially children, continue to pay the highest price for the ongoing violence," said Alexandra Saye from "Save the Children" in Washington, according to Al Jazeera.



She added that the total number of children killed in Gaza in the past few weeks is greater than the total number of children killed in all conflicts since 2019.



"We know that more than 1,000 children are missing or trapped under the rubble," said Saye.



She stressed that the numbers will "continue to worsen" unless a ceasefire is established.