World Hamas released footage: Fierce fighting against the Israeli army in Gaza VIDEO Palestinian radical movement Hamas released new footage of clashes with the Israeli army in the city of Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Wednesday, November 8, 2023 | 21:15

Footage released by the group shows urban battles between members of Hamas and the Israeli army. From shelters set up in the ruins of residential buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks, Palestinians use grenade launchers to target Israeli armored vehicles.



It is important to note that, judging by the released videos, the Israeli army has equipped its armored vehicles with "grills" against drones. Other footage captured the operation of Palestinian crews of large-caliber mortars, including hidden underground positions.



It is also reported that, according to the Commander of the Israel Defense Forces, Yaron Finkelman, the Israeli army managed to make significant progress deep into the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave - Gaza City. The Israeli Defense Minister assures that the incumbent head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, is currently completely cut off from communications with the outside world in his bunker and does not even maintain contact with his subordinates.



Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organization, more than 160 health workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli bombing. However, despite this, the White House did not condemn the Israeli army's strikes on hospitals in Gaza, but Biden suggested that Netanyahu suspend hostilities in the Gaza Strip for three days in order to free some of the hostages held by Hamas.