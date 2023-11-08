World The weather alarms are on in Serbia It will be significantly colder in Serbia today, and weather alarms related to the occurrence of rain have been activated for certain parts of the country. Source: Blic Wednesday, November 8, 2023 | 13:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ nr

For eastern and southwestern Serbia, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has activated yellow weather alarms for rain, which indicate that the weather can be potentially dangerous.



Rain is also expected in the regions of southeastern Serbia and Kosovo and Metohija, with orange weather alarms being activated in those cases. That color indicates that the weather is dangerous, and that it is of such intensity that it can cause material damage and be dangerous for people and animals.



It is dry in the north and west of the country today, with a gradual decrease in cloud cover.



"In other areas, it will be cloudy, in some places with rain and local showers, and a larger amount of precipitation is expected in the first part of the day in the south and southeast of the country (from 20 to 40 mm in 12 hours, sometimes even more). In the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will stop, followed by a partial clearing", it is stated on the RHMZ website.



Today, noticeably colder with a temperature drop of 6 to 10°C. Daily temperature without major fluctuation from 10 to 13°C, in the evening in a noticeable drop, except in Timok Krajina where it will be a little warmer, with the highest daily temperature around 16°C.