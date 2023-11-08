World 1

Videos traveling around the world: Civilians with white flags flee VIDEO

Today, thousands of people with white flags cross the evacuation corridor and flee to the south of Gaza.

Source: B92
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman, File
The corridor will be open until 2 p.m.

Israel offers the possibility to leave Gaza City every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

United Nations observers reported earlier today that more than 20,000 people had left the northern part of Gaza in the previous days.

