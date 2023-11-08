Videos traveling around the world: Civilians with white flags flee VIDEO
Today, thousands of people with white flags cross the evacuation corridor and flee to the south of Gaza.Source: B92
The corridor will be open until 2 p.m.
Israel offers the possibility to leave Gaza City every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
United Nations observers reported earlier today that more than 20,000 people had left the northern part of Gaza in the previous days.
🚨For the 4th day in a row, the @IDF opened an evacuation corridor for civilians in northern Gaza to move southwards. Since 10:00 am today, thousands of Gazans passed through.— COGAT (@cogatonline) November 8, 2023
The corridor will be open until 14:00 so that Gazans in the north can evacuate for their safety. pic.twitter.com/VTin4VduPW