World Drama in Germany; The attackers barricaded themselves in the school VIDEO Two armed men barricaded themselves in the classroom of a school in Hamburg. Special police forces are on the spot. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 | 12:22 Tweet Share

As German "Bild" reports, the armed man allegedly threatened with a black gun.



According to reports, two students in the classroom threatened the teacher and one of them was armed.