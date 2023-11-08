World 0

Drama in Germany; The attackers barricaded themselves in the school VIDEO

Two armed men barricaded themselves in the classroom of a school in Hamburg. Special police forces are on the spot.

Source: B92
Share

As German "Bild" reports, the armed man allegedly threatened with a black gun.

According to reports, two students in the classroom threatened the teacher and one of them was armed.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

page 1 of 28 go to page