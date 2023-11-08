Drama in Germany; The attackers barricaded themselves in the school VIDEO
Two armed men barricaded themselves in the classroom of a school in Hamburg. Special police forces are on the spot.Source: B92
As German "Bild" reports, the armed man allegedly threatened with a black gun.
According to reports, two students in the classroom threatened the teacher and one of them was armed.
