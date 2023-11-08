World The car of a Russian official was blown up In Lugansk, a member of the People's Council of the LNR, Colonel Mihail Filiponenko, was killed. Source: index.hr Wednesday, November 8, 2023 | 12:02 Tweet Share Twitter Jiri Jicha print screen

Filiponenko was killed when an explosive device was detonated in his car.



Yuri Yurov, Filiponenko's deputy, said that the explosion happened shortly before 10 a.m. local time.



Yurov also said that someone tried to kill his colleague last year.



"In February 2022, there was already an attempt to kill Filiponenko. A car parked near the LNR representative building exploded. The colonel survived then, but his driver was injured," Yurov said.



Filiponenko served in the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic from 2014 to 2022. He was awarded state and departmental awards of the Russian Federation, LNR and DNR, Telegraf reported.