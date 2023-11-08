World For those who didn't get it: "This is America's plan and it has just been announced" U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the U.S. position on what should look like "the day after" the end of the war in the Palestinian enclave. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 8, 2023 | 11:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

He said at a press conference after the G7 meeting in Tokyo that everyone wants "to end the conflict as soon as possible and to minimize the suffering of civilians in the meantime", reports the Guardian.



"But as I have discussed with my G7 colleagues, those calling for an immediate ceasefire have an obligation to explain how to deal with the unacceptable outcome it would likely bring. Hamas withdrew with more than 200 hostages, with the capacity and stated intention to repeat October 7, over and over," Blinken stressed.



Blinken outlined the U.S. position on what the "day after" should look like in the Gaza Strip after the end of the war between Israel and Hamas. He told journalists that these are the conditions needed for "permanent peace and security".



Blinken expressed the view that Israel cannot govern Gaza, but that there could be a "transitional period" after the end of the current conflict. "Gaza cannot continue to be ruled by Hamas. It is simply an invitation to repeat October 7. It is also clear that Israel cannot occupy Gaza," Blinken said, according to Reuters.



He emphasized that the current reality is that there may be a need for some transitional period at the end of the conflict. "We do not support re-occupation and what I have heard from Israeli leaders is that they have no intention of re-occupying Gaza," Blinken said.



The U.S. Secretary of State stated that key elements of future peace include that there will be no "forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza". "Not now, not after the war," said Blinken. He listed other conditions: no use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or violent attacks, no re-occupation of Gaza after the end of the conflict, no attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza, no reduction of Gaza territory and it must be ensured that no terrorist threat comes from the West Bank.



The U.S. Secretary of State also announced that the United States is seeking a future solution for "sustainable peace", including putting "Palestinian voices and aspirations at the center of post-crisis governance in Gaza".



Blinken also said that the plans must include the unification of Gaza with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.