The soldiers are on their way, fierce battles are coming? VIDEO

The war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 33rd day.

Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that there will be no ceasefire or fuel delivery to the Gaza Strip until Hamas releases all Israeli prisoners.



On the other hand, U.S. President Joseph Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a temporary pause in Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Cleverley: The solution to Gaza is a Palestinian leadership committed to peace

A move towards a peaceful leadership in Palestine is the most desirable outcome in Israel's conflict with Hamas, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said today.



He thereby reiterated British support for a solution based on the existence of two states, Israel and Palestine, reports Reuters. The British minister said at the G7 summit in Japan that "in the short term, it is inevitable that Israel, because it has troops in Gaza, will have to have a security responsibility."



"But our view is that a move towards a peace-oriented Palestinian leadership, as soon as practicable, is the most desirable outcome," Cleverley stressed.

The consequences of last night's attack in southern Lebanon

⚡️Consequences of last night’s Israeli bombing of south Lebanon, only open fields and farms were hit pic.twitter.com/BftKXSUXwO — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) November 8, 2023

G7 countries call for "humanitarian pauses"

G7 diplomats are announcing a unified position on the war between Israel and Hamas after intense meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel's right to self-defense and calling for "humanitarian pauses" to speed up aid to desperate Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reports.



In a statement, the G7 called on Iran "to refrain from supporting Hamas and taking further actions that destabilize the Middle East, including support for the Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors, and to use its influence on the groups to de-escalate regional tensions."

Columns of soldiers set off: Invasion of the refugee camp

🚨🚨 In large numbers, the occupation forces storm the Shuafat camp, north of occupied #Jerusalem 🇦🇪. pic.twitter.com/b3dfvitvOz — Palestine Eye 🇦🇪 👁 (@PalastineEye) November 8, 2023

