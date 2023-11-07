World American Jews "occupied" the Statue of Liberty demanding a ceasefire in Gaza Hundreds of American Jewish activists peacefully "occupied" the Statue of Liberty in New York today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 7, 2023 | 23:23 Tweet Share Foto: Milan Tomić/B92.net

They are demanding a ceasefire and an end to Israel's "genocidal bombing" of civilians in Gaza.



Wearing black T-shirts with the slogans "Jews demand a cease-fire" and "Not in our name", the protesters unfurled banners at the foot of the famous New York monument that read "The whole world is watching" and "Palestinians should be free", according to Voice of America.



"The famous words of our Jewish ancestor Emma Lazarus, carved into this monument, compel us to take action and support the Palestinians in Gaza, who yearn to breathe freely," said Jay Saper of the organization Jewish Voice for Peace, which organized this rally. Emma Lazarus is a 19th-century activist who helped Jewish refugees escape from Europe to New York.



The official announcement quoted her poem "The New Colossus", which was carved into the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, as an ode to American settlers. Protesters, from the pro-Palestinian NGO the Institute for Middle East Understanding, demanded an end to "the genocidal Israeli bombardment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza." "As long as the citizens of Gaza are screaming, we must scream louder, regardless of who tries to silence us," said photographer Nan Goldin. New York City, known as a melting pot of refugees and immigrants, has been rocked by pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent months.



New York is home to about two million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Muslims and has so far avoided violence related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, although tensions are high in certain places, such as university campuses.