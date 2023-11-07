World They are finished? Threat of a nuclear war - a deciding factor Supporters of Ukraine should "reconsider their vision of victory", because the conflict will clearly not end in their favor, the Washington Post writes. Source: Novosti Tuesday, November 7, 2023 | 23:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YVES HERMAN / POOL

Ukraine is in a worse situation today than in November last year, but one should not hope for help from allies: they are not going to a direct war with Russia, risking a nuclear attack just to help Kyiv.



Instead of continuing to hope for the impossible, the Washington Post calls on Ukrainians to "move from dreaming of victory to preparing for a life of impasse." Despite all its words, the United States will not support Ukraine to the detriment of its interests: it has no desire for direct war with Russia.



According to the paper, "Russia's victory in Ukraine would be a terrible blow to American interests, but not so terrible that Washington would risk a nuclear war".



Therefore, instead of continuing to blindly rely on their allies and their help, Ukrainians should reconsider their goals and opportunities: mocking and condescending to skeptics will no longer work — the problem is not with them, but with the strategy, the Washington Post writes.