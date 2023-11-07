World Shoigu: We reject it, we will oppose Russia rejects the dictatorship and political pressure of the USA, said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Source: RT.rs Tuesday, November 7, 2023 | 14:14 Tweet Share EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

At a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Nicaraguan army Julio Aviles Castilla in Moscow, he emphasized that Russia, together with Nicaragua and other allies, will oppose their threats.



"We reject dictates and political pressures, which are spreading in the world as a result of the transition of Western countries led by the United States, from diplomacy to blackmail and threats. Together with Nicaragua and other like-minded people, we will oppose and draw attention to the inadmissibility of such behavior", he told Shoigu.



The Russian Minister of Defense pointed out that "Russia is developing equal cooperation with Nicaragua in a wide range of issues of common interest, including the field of defense."



"We highly value bilateral cooperation in the international arena. Our countries adhere to common positions on key issues of global and regional security. Since the time of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, the Republic of Nicaragua has been one of Russia's main strategic partners in Latin America," Shoigu underlined, and the portal Russia Today Balkan reported.