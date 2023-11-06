World "He's finished"; He is ready for anything and only one man can stop him While Israel is violently bombing Gaza, world is in shock because of the civilian casualties, as foreign correspondents believe that excessive force was used. Source: index.hr Monday, November 6, 2023 | 10:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File

According to Denis Avdagić, it is clear that disproportionate force was used in response and that civilians were killed in numbers that shock the world, and it is clear that these are matters that will have to be resolved by the International Criminal Court.



As he added, the figures of the dead are frightening and according to the UNICEF report, 400 children die every day.



"Yes, Hamas has built tunnels next to civilian objects, but that does not give the Israelis the right to target and kill civilians. A professional army, a serious army like Israel's, has that responsibility and must be aware of that responsibility. Hamas is a terrorist organization and they consciously did everything they did, and should they be dealt with, in what way and should civilians be victims, there is only one answer - no," said Avdagić.



When asked if Israel is losing international support, Avdagić says that support for the Palestinians is growing. "There is a division all over the world and it is very pronounced. Most often, countries, governments where you have conservative prime ministers and heads, are more favorable to Israel, and where they are left, liberal, they are favorable to the Palestinians," he said.



Military analyst Robert Barić, on the other hand, believes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is politically finished. "Netanyahu is politically finished no matter how this ends. Someone has to pay for this intelligence error. I hope that with his departure, this period of Israeli politics will end. He did everything to destroy the two-state solution," explained Barić.



He adds that Netanyahu encouraged the extreme settlement policy of Israeli settlers, especially the West Bank. "It seems that he really intended to annex the West Bank. But this is also about broader processes in Israel. Israel is an increasingly secular society, where there is an orthodox Jewish minority against which more and more normal Israelis are opposed," he said.



"This is not just a war between Israel and Hamas, this is Netanyahu's biggest political battle for his political survival," added Avdagić.



"His removal from power will lead to a serious court process and the big question is whether he can remain free. We are looking at a politician who does not hesitate to do anything. You can see in the background stories where he would like to wage war as long and as brutally as possible and you have only one state and one leader in the world who slows it down and can stop it - Joe Biden and the USA. If someone else were at the head of the USA, the question is how it would look like," Avdagić pointed out and added: "Netanyahu will do everything, absolutely everything and we can only hope that the Biden administration will keep it under control."