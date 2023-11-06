World 0

A terrorist attack was carried out PHOTO

Two members of the Israeli police were wounded this morning in a knife attack near Herod's Gate in old Jerusalem, the Times of Israel reports.

Source: Tanjug, Jerusalem Post
Tanjug/AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
The Jerusalem Post reports that one of the wounded is in critical condition, and the other has minor injuries.

As further stated, the female police officer is in a serious condition, while the male police officer is slightly injured.

Police forces neutralized the assailant, the police said, without specifying more precise details. However, the media reported that it was, as they stated, a 16-year-old terrorist from the settlement of Issawiya, who attacked the police with a butcher's knife.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
According to law enforcement, the attacker stabbed two border guards outside the Shalem police station.

Media in Jerusalem also state that another person suspected of helping the attacker was arrested.

