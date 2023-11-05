World Drama in Germany continues; Armed kidnapper is still holding daughter at the airport The airport in Hamburg is still closed because the hostage crisis that started last night around 8 p.m. has not yet ended. Source: Tanjug Sunday, November 5, 2023 | 11:44 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP

Last night, an armed man broke through the protective fence in an "Audi" without license plates and went out onto the runway.



He parked his car directly under the plane that was about to take off.



Sandra Levgrun, a police spokeswoman, told Bild that the police had been negotiating with the man all night in Turkish, that negotiations were continuing and that the background to the incident was an apparent child custody dispute.



Just before the armed man was spotted by security forces at the airport, the wife alerted the police. She alerted officials that her husband was rushing to the airport with the child.

BREAKING:



The Hamburg Airport has been closed after a man with a gun crashed through a gate with his car and continued driving to the tarmac.



Police getting ready to storm the airport.



Some German media claim the man fired off shots while breaking in. https://t.co/89vg3EaFdu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2023

A father kidnapped his own daughter and is holding her hostage

It is said that the father, a Turkish man (35) from Lower Saxony, allegedly stole the child from the mother on Saturday evening.



He drove his car through the barrier onto the airport grounds and fired two shots into the air, then threw two lit bottles from the vehicle, a police spokesman said.



Police said no one was injured, while the airport announced it was currently closed for takeoffs and landings, Reuters reported.