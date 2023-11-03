World "Revenge and collective punishment"; Israel's Great Attack; US drones over Gaza The conflict between Israeli army and Hamas entered the 28th day. Source: B92 Friday, November 3, 2023 | 10:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

The IDF claims it has completely surrounded Gaza City and says a ceasefire is not currently on the agenda.



On the other hand, Hamas stated that more than 11,000 people were killed or disappeared under the ruins due to Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. Intense exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the IDF.

Irish Prime Minister: "It looks like revenge"

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has again criticized Israel's operations in Gaza, saying they are increasingly looking like revenge. "I firmly believe that Israel has the right to defend itself, it has the right to attack Hamas. But this is not just about self-defense. This is looking more and more like revenge," Varadkar said today on state radio RTE, as reported by The Guardian.



The Irish Prime Minister has already said that Israel has the right to defend itself, but not the right to do evil. At the start of the bombing of Gaza, he said it was like collective punishment.

Netanyahu met with Blinken

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv.

WATCH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv for talks as Israel insists a cease-fire isn't on the table



Our updates are free to read: https://t.co/FQmbjMN5R5 pic.twitter.com/jRwRS1BkrC — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) November 3, 2023

At least 21 people ended up in hospital in Gaza after Israeli attacks

21 injuries and many bruises occurred when the internal glass of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza shattered and part of the false ceiling fell. Most of the affected were women and children, causing extreme fear and panic among internally displaced civilians.

American drone over Gaza

The United States is using drones to monitor Gaza for hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian group attacked Israel on October 7, two US officials said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The address of the leader of Hezbollah is awaited

Secretary General of the Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, will address the public today, the Guardian reports.



The leader of a powerful Shiite organization backed by Iran will speak publicly today for the first time since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, in which Hezbollah is helping Palestinian militants by attacking Israeli forces. "We haven't seen any indication yet that Hezbollah is ready to go full force. We'll see what he has to say," said White House national security spokesman John Kirby, commenting on the announcement of the Hezbollah leader's address. Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it attacked 19 positions in Israel during the evening. So far, the conflicts have mostly been localized to the border area, and Hezbollah has used only a fraction of the firepower with which Nasrallah has been threatening Israel for years, according to the British newspaper.



According to some estimates, around 50 Hezbollah fighters have died since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces.