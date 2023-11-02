World It's confirmed: Attack on Lebanon has been launched The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced today that they are carrying out attacks on "a number of Hezbollah sites" in Lebanon. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 2, 2023 | 17:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Israel Defense Forces made the announcement after several rockets were fired into northern Israel in the past hour.



The IDF said a surface-to-air missile was fired at an Israeli drone earlier in the night without hitting the drone.



Israeli ground forces fired artillery shells after missiles from Lebanon were launched at the Mount Dov and Mount Hermon region, the IDF said in a statement.



Israel has faced a steady increase in attacks from Lebanon, led by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, along Israel's northern border since Israel's war with Hamas began on October 7.