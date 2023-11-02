World Ships deployed: War declared Israel deployed warships to the Red Sea yesterday after Yemen's Houthis declared war and launched a ballistic missile at an Israeli town. Source: index.hr Thursday, November 2, 2023 | 17:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Photos released by the Israeli military show Sa'ar-class corvettes patrolling near the Red Sea port of Eilat, which Israel sees as a new front as the war in Gaza draws retaliation from Iranian-backed forces in the region, the Telegraph reports.



The Houthis said on Tuesday that they had carried out three drone and missile attacks on Israel since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel on October 7. They promised that there would be more such attacks "to help the Palestinians win."



Israel's military has used its air defense system for the first time to intercept an "air threat" over the Red Sea, believed to be a ballistic missile. Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel's National Security Adviser, said Tuesday that Houthi attacks would not be tolerated, but declined to elaborate on how Israel might respond.



The Houthis are part of Iran's regional alliance hostile to Israel and the United States, which includes Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iranian-backed Iraqi militias. The Houthis control parts of Yemen, including the capital Sana'a, more than 1,700 kilometers from Israel.



Rockets and drones fired at Israel from the Red Sea area since October 7 have either been shot down or failed to reach Israel. Israel said the Houthis were behind an Oct. 27 drone attack that caused explosions in two Egyptian Red Sea cities, saying the drones were targeted to attack Israel.