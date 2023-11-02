World Sirens sounded; Dozens of militants were liquidated; Mass evacuation announced The conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas entered the 27th day. Source: B92 Thursday, November 2, 2023 | 10:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Abdul Qader Sabbah, File

An Israeli general claims that the country's troops are close to Gaza City.



The Palestinian Authority announced that the city's maternity hospital was shelled.

Destroyed buildings in Gaza

Israel destroys objects associated with Christianity in Gaza



The IDF not only bombs mosques, but also damages churches and other Christian institutions in the enclave. Thus, on November 1, Israel bombed an Orthodox cultural center in the Tel el-Hawa area in the Gaza Strip.

The generator in the hospital stopped working

The power generator of the most important hospital in the northern Gaza Strip stopped working early this morning, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.



It is about the Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahia, which is located near the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp, which was the target of strong Israeli airstrikes this week, the Times of Israel reports.

TV Prva on the spot: "We had 10-15 seconds..."

The TV Prva team is on the scene, reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian war.



"Yesterday we were in the very center of the events in the Gaza Strip, we visited three kibbutz, in one kibbutz about 300 people lived, there is absolutely no life there now. Also, we were in a city in the very north of the Gaza Strip, which is the closest to Gaza and that border. 30,000 people lived there, where now there are about 1,000-1,500 people who had to stay there, while there is a very small number of those who wanted to stay, that is, they did not want to leave their home," said the journalist of TV Prva.

Israeli army: Dozens of Hamas militants were killed during the night

The Israeli army (IDF) announced that ground forces and tanks clashed with Hamas troops in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, killing dozens of militants.



The IDF statement said that the troops of the Golani Infantry Brigade fought "prolonged battles" against Hamas militants who fired missiles, activated explosive devices and threw grenades at Israeli forces, the Times of Israel reports.



The army said infantry troops retaliated, backed by artillery and tank shelling, while simultaneously directing air and missile strikes by the navy.