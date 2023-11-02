World The army is retreating: They have lost control Myanmar's military has lost control of a strategic northern city on the Chinese border after days of clashes with three ethnic armed groups. Source: klix.ba Thursday, November 2, 2023 | 10:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

The spokesman of the military junta that rules Myanmar said that Myanmar's military has lost control of a strategic northern city on the Chinese border after days of clashes with three ethnic armed groups.



"Government, administrative and security organizations are no longer present in the city of Chinshwehaw, which borders China's Yunnan province," Zaw Min Tun said in a statement late Wednesday.



Fighting has raged since Friday in parts of Myanmar's northern Shan State - where a $1 billion rail link is planned as part of Beijing's Belt and Road global infrastructure project.



The Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) say they have captured several military posts and key roads linking Myanmar with China, its biggest trading partner. The United Nations says it fears thousands of people have been displaced, with some fleeing across the border into China. More than a quarter of Myanmar's $1.8 billion border trade with China from April to September this year passed through Chinshwehaw, junta-controlled media reported in September, citing the trade ministry.



A military junta staged a coup in Myanmar in February 2021, and the country has come under sanctions and criticism for human rights abuses. Myanmar authorities have also been accused of committing genocide against Rohingya Muslims in the country.