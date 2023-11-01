World Hamas announced the end: "We will repeat October 7 until Israel is annihilated" VIDEO A member of the Hamas political bureau, Gazi Hamad, said in an interview that "everything they do is justified." Source: ynetnews.com Wednesday, November 1, 2023 | 16:46 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Hamas official Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau and Deputy Prime Minister of Hamas, said in an interview with Lebanon's LBC TV that Hamas will continue to repeat the operation 'Al-Aqsa Deluge' on October 7, in which over 1,400 people were brutally killed and over 200 people kidnapped in Gaza, time and again until Israel is "annihilated".



Hamad said in the interview that Hamas should not be blamed for what it did on October 7 because the Palestinians are the victims and "everything we do is justified."



Hamad told the LBC presenter, in an interview broadcast in Arabic on October 24, that "Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We have to remove that country. We are not ashamed to say it with full force. We have to teach Israel a lesson, and we will do it again and again."



The interview was translated and distributed by the Washington-based Middle East Institute for Media Research.



"The Al-Aqsa flood was only once, and there will be a second, third, fourth because we have the determination and ability to fight," said Hamad.



He added that Hamas is ready to pay the price for its attacks on Israel.



"We are called a nation of martyrs and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs," he said. Hamad claimed that Hamas "did not want to harm civilians" but that there were "complications on the ground" when they entered Israel, including the large Nova music festival. He asserted that "the occupation must come to an end".



Not only in Gaza, he added, "I'm talking about all Palestinian countries".



A Hamas official claimed no responsibility for the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.



"The existence of Israel is what is causing all this pain, blood and tears," he said, adding that "it is Israel, not them."



"We are victims of the occupation. Period," Hamad said. "So no one should begrudge us what we're doing – October 7, October 10, whenever – everything we're doing is justified."



Earlier this week, Hamad, a senior Hamas official, stormed out of a BBC interview on Thursday after Middle East Correspondent Hugo Bachega asked how he justified killing Israeli civilians in their sleep.