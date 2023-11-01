World Rising tide of anti-Semitism in America: "All Jews should be killed!" Federal prosecutors have charged a Cornell University student who was arrested for allegedly calling for the killing of Jews and threatening Jewish students. Source: index.hr Wednesday, November 1, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The arrest came after officials warned at a congressional hearing yesterday of a growing hate directed at Jewish students in the US during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza.



The US government and the Anti-Defamation League have reported increased threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.



In the federal complaint, the Cornell suspect was identified as 20-year-old Patrick Day and charged with making threats to kill or injure another person using digital communications.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul previously said a "person of interest" was in the custody of the NYPD for questioning.



The US Department of Justice charged him with posting messages on Cornell's online forum. These included calls for the death of Jews and threats to "shoot up" the campus dining hall, which serves kosher food.



Federal prosecutors allege that Day threatened to knife and kill any Jew he saw on campus, that he would rape and throw all Jewish women off a cliff, and that he would decapitate all Jewish babies.



He also threatened to use an assault rifle to shoot Jews, the Justice Department said in a statement.



On Monday, the White House expressed concern about the threats, and Biden administration officials met with American Jewish leaders to discuss ways to stem the rising tide of anti-Semitism at American universities.



Joel Malina, Cornell's vice president for university relations, said the university is grateful to the FBI for arresting the suspect.



"We are shocked and condemn these anti-Semitic threats and believe that they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," said Malina.