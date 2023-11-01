World Chaos reigned throughout Germany on Halloween: Mass clashes with the police On Tuesday evening for "Halloween", there was a riot in the south of Hamburg where about 300 to 350 people in the city's Lurup district clashed with the police. Source: fenix-magazin.de Wednesday, November 1, 2023 | 08:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP

Several hooligans were arrested, who threw firecrackers at the police and demolished shop windows.



Mostly younger men and teenagers pelted the police patrol with firecrackers, and several containers were also set on fire. During the intervention, the police confiscated several prepared Molotov cocktails.



In order to stop and disperse the hooligans, who were piling up fallen street signs on the road and using them to make a barricade, the police intervened with water cannons, and a police helicopter flew over the area of the riot.



According to German media, a group of about 50 masked men also attacked a nearby shopping center, where they broke shop windows. About a hundred police officers participated in the intervention, including members of the police unit specialized in arrests.



The spokesman of the police in Hamburg reported the arrest of several criminals, and the exact number of those arrested will be announced on Wednesday, he said. However, the celebration of "Halloween" did not go smoothly even in the German capital.



"Throughout Berlin, passers-by and emergency services were occasionally pelted with firecrackers and other pyrotechnics," the Berlin police said on their Twitter account.



About 1,000 extra police officers were on duty in Berlin during "Halloween" where hooligans, among other things, set garbage cans on fire and demolished storefronts.