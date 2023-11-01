Chaos reigned throughout Germany on Halloween: Mass clashes with the police
On Tuesday evening for "Halloween", there was a riot in the south of Hamburg where about 300 to 350 people in the city's Lurup district clashed with the police.Source: fenix-magazin.de
Several hooligans were arrested, who threw firecrackers at the police and demolished shop windows.
Mostly younger men and teenagers pelted the police patrol with firecrackers, and several containers were also set on fire. During the intervention, the police confiscated several prepared Molotov cocktails.
In order to stop and disperse the hooligans, who were piling up fallen street signs on the road and using them to make a barricade, the police intervened with water cannons, and a police helicopter flew over the area of the riot.
According to German media, a group of about 50 masked men also attacked a nearby shopping center, where they broke shop windows. About a hundred police officers participated in the intervention, including members of the police unit specialized in arrests.
The spokesman of the police in Hamburg reported the arrest of several criminals, and the exact number of those arrested will be announced on Wednesday, he said. However, the celebration of "Halloween" did not go smoothly even in the German capital.
"Throughout Berlin, passers-by and emergency services were occasionally pelted with firecrackers and other pyrotechnics," the Berlin police said on their Twitter account.
About 1,000 extra police officers were on duty in Berlin during "Halloween" where hooligans, among other things, set garbage cans on fire and demolished storefronts.
HALLOWEEN IN HAMBURG 😡— CW Junior ⬛🟥🟨 💙 (@CWjunior3) October 31, 2023
Mülleimer wurden angezündet, ein Streifenwagen mit Böllern beworfen. In der Umgebung hört man immer wieder schwere Detonationen. Seit Stunden explodieren Böller. Aus div. Wohnungen wurden Feuerwerkskörper direkt auf Beamte geworfen.
Germoney hat fertig pic.twitter.com/vnxhMNJBbp
Diese Gestalten, die zu #Halloween in #Hamburg #Deutschland randalierten & eine Orgie der Zerstörungswut zelebrierten, sollen irgendwann einmal die Renten erwirtschaften, welche bis 2037 ein Plus von 43% erfahren sollen. Hahaha, ein guter Joke.— Capulcu TurkKick (@KickTurk) November 1, 2023
Ja sicher, liebe #AmpelDesGrauens… pic.twitter.com/Zu48zGBrmc