World An agreement on evacuation has been reached? Egypt, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar and in coordination with the US, reached an agreement on evacuation. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 1, 2023 | 08:28

An agreement was reached to allow foreign nationals and some seriously injured civilians in the Gaza Strip to leave the area, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source.



The agency adds that there is no time frame for how long the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, will be open.



The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced earlier today a list of people allowed to leave the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing.



The list, published by the Palestinian Border Authority on Facebook, includes citizens of Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Jordan, Finland, the Czech Republic and Japan.