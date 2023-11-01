World A decision was made: It is suspended Bolivian government has severed diplomatic ties with Israel, Reuters reported yesterday. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 1, 2023 | 07:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramírez

Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009, after Israel launched an offensive in Gaza.



The two countries renewed relations ten years later in 2019.



Ten days after the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel and Israel's total siege of the Gaza Strip that followed, Colombia asked the Israeli Ambassador to leave the country.



During a recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Colombian President also criticized the West's double-edged approach to the war in Palestine and said that Western countries should defend Palestine for the same reasons they defend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.