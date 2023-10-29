World The attack began; Urgent warning: Run away; It's boiling: blow after blow PHOTO/VIDEO The 23rd day of the conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas is underway. Source: B92 Sunday, October 29, 2023 | 18:18 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Explosions in Al Quds Hospital district

The area near Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip was targeted by Israeli airstrikes, Al Arabiya TV reported.



The Palestinian Red Crescent previously announced today that it had received a warning from Israeli authorities to evacuate the hospital immediately.



In a statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent, it is stated that since this morning Israeli raids have been carried out 50 meters from the hospital, Reuters reported.

🇮🇱 ISRAEL is now bombing in the vicinity of Gaza’s Al Quds HOSPITAL!



🇮🇱 Israel is a TERRORIST STATE. pic.twitter.com/yxYshd2qGO — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 29, 2023

Conflict between Israeli soldiers and armed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip

Members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) clashed with armed Palestinians who reportedly emerged from a tunnel in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, near Erez.



As reported by Israel Military Radio, IDF forces killed a number of armed attackers. During the conflict, mortars were also used, which is why sirens sounded in the vicinity of the Netiv Hasari settlement, the Times of Israel reports.



The IDF command has not yet commented on this incident.