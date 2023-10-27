World Netanyahu refused to sign Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to sign off on plans for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the New York Times claims, citing sources. Source: Sputnik Friday, October 27, 2023 | 11:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

Netanyahu reportedly fears liability if the ground operation fails.



The political and military leadership has not yet decided how, when and if it is even necessary to carry out a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, according to the American media. The Israeli army, deployed on the border with the Gaza Strip, is ready to act, but political and military leaders cannot agree on a solution, writes the "New York Times" and adds that the operation is being delayed to allow more time for negotiations on the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



"The military leadership completed the plans, but Netanyahu refused to sign them, which angered the senior officers," according to sources in the American newspaper.



Netanyahu's refusal is partly related to his desire to get the unanimous approval of the members of the military cabinet, explains the New York Times.



"Analysts believe that Netanyahu is afraid to unilaterally approve the operation, because, due to the decline in public confidence in his leadership of the government, he is afraid that he will be blamed if the operation fails," the newspaper emphasizes.