World Tanks sent; They entered VIDEO Last night, the Israeli army again sent tanks and soldiers to the Gaza Strip to attack operatives and targets of the Islamic extremist Hamas. Source: Beta Friday, October 27, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As the army stated, infantry units, armored and other units with the support of drones and combat helicopters participated in the raid, for the second night in a row, near the neighborhood of Shejaiya in the eastern part of Gaza City.



Artillery and airstrikes were carried out on Hamas targets, including anti-tank guided missile launch sites and command centers.



All members of the Israeli forces returned after a few hours and there were no wounded.



These raids, as announced, precede a wider ground offensive.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: The IDF conducted strikes on Hamas terrorist targets over the last 24 hours.



IDF ground troops, fighter jets and UAVs struck:



🔴 Anti-tank missile launch sites

🔴 Command & control centers

🔴 Hamas terrorist operatives



The troops exited the area and no… pic.twitter.com/yNdiY6XTby — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 27, 2023

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said last night that ground incursions will continue as the next phases of the war against Hamas are being prepared.



He said that the Israeli army continues to attack Gaza from the air and from the sea and is focused on killing senior Hamas commanders and destroying the organization's infrastructure. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that "decisive moments" have come and that victory will be won, Israeli media reported.



"Additional steps in the war will also come, we are creating the conditions for them and we will carry them out," Galant said and stated that a "top effort" would be made to return more than 200 hostages held by the extremists.