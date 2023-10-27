World Attack carried out; A well-known Egyptian resort "targeted" The conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas entered its 20th day. Source: B92 Friday, October 27, 2023 | 09:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Adel Hana, File

Hamas claims that almost 50 hostages died during the Israeli bombing of Gaza, but this information has not been officially confirmed.



The Israel Defense Forces said the military has so far informed the families of 224 hostages that their members are being held in the Gaza Strip.

Media: An Israeli reconnaissance drone crashed in a Gaza settlement

The unmanned aerial vehicle, model "Skylark", was on a reconnaissance mission when it crashed for unknown reasons, The Times of Israel reports.

Zaitun Neighborhood, Gaza city |



Israeli forces are deploying armored vehicles to Jenin

Israeli forces are deploying over 100 armored vehicles, including Caterpillar D9 bulldozers, to Jenin for a major operation targeting members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Palestine. Conflicts are ongoing.

The hospital in Egypt hit

Six people were injured in the Egyptian tourist town of Taba, which is located near the Israeli border, after a missile hit a hospital there early this morning, Egyptian television station Al Qahera reported. According to Al Qahera, the missile that hit Taba is linked to fighting in the Gaza Strip, located about 220 kilometers away, where Israeli forces are preparing for a ground invasion, but it is not known which of the warring parties fired it. The witness told how he heard the explosion and saw smoke and dust rising. The Israeli army announced that they were aware of the incident in the Egyptian resort on the Red Sea near the border.