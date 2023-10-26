World Chaos in Tel Aviv, explosions echo; What happens to the kidnapped Serb? PHOTO/VIDEO 19th day of conflict between Israeli army and Hamas. The situation is also tense in the West Bank after the invasion of a Palestinian village by Jewish settlers Source: B92 Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 15:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

In the Security Council of the United Nations, resolutions that would have demanded an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, due to the delivery of humanitarian aid, were blocked by the veto of the permanent members.



The draft resolution proposed by the US condemned the attack by Hamas, supports Israel's right to self-defense and calls for the immediate release of all hostages. This resolution was vetoed by Russia and China.

The head of Hamas was killed in Khan Yunis

The Israeli army announced today that it killed the head of Hamas for the Northern Sector in Khan Yunis, Hassan el-Abdullah.



The IDF said the airstrikes on the Gaza Strip were carried out following intelligence on the location of El-Abdullah, which was gathered by the Shin Bet security agency and the Directorate of Military Intelligence, The Times of Israel reports.



It is said that several more members of Hamas were killed in today's airstrikes, as well as that several buildings belonging to the militant group in the Gaza Strip were destroyed.

Consequences of the Israeli attack on Khan Yunis

Gaza: The number of people killed in Israeli attacks exceeded 7,000

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today that the number of people killed in the Gaza Strip has increased to 7,028.



Among the victims in that Palestinian enclave are 2,913 children, 1,709 women and 397 elderly people, according to the announcement.



At the same time, more than 100 people were killed in Israeli attacks on the West Bank, which is controlled by the Palestinians.

צבע אדום בכל המרכז וגוש דן, הוד השרון. pic.twitter.com/OO7y6hEdIh — Asslan Khalil (@KhalilAsslan) October 26, 2023

The Ambassador of Serbia in Israel met with the family of kidnapped Alon Ohel

Serbian Ambassador to Israel Miroljub Petrović spoke with the family of Alon Ohel, who has dual citizenship of Serbia and Israel, and was kidnapped on October 7 in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Ohel was kidnapped during a Hamas attack on a music festival in southern Israel.