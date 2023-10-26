Chaos in Tel Aviv, explosions echo; What happens to the kidnapped Serb? PHOTO/VIDEO
19th day of conflict between Israeli army and Hamas. The situation is also tense in the West Bank after the invasion of a Palestinian village by Jewish settlersSource: B92
In the Security Council of the United Nations, resolutions that would have demanded an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, due to the delivery of humanitarian aid, were blocked by the veto of the permanent members.
The draft resolution proposed by the US condemned the attack by Hamas, supports Israel's right to self-defense and calls for the immediate release of all hostages. This resolution was vetoed by Russia and China.
The head of Hamas was killed in Khan Yunis
The Israeli army announced today that it killed the head of Hamas for the Northern Sector in Khan Yunis, Hassan el-Abdullah.
The IDF said the airstrikes on the Gaza Strip were carried out following intelligence on the location of El-Abdullah, which was gathered by the Shin Bet security agency and the Directorate of Military Intelligence, The Times of Israel reports.
It is said that several more members of Hamas were killed in today's airstrikes, as well as that several buildings belonging to the militant group in the Gaza Strip were destroyed.
Consequences of the Israeli attack on Khan Yunis
🚨 Footage of the devastation caused by the Israeli Army's air attacks on Khan Yunis#BreakingNews #CeaseFireInGaza #Gaza_Genocide #Gazabombing #ForPalestine #سلام #وايل_الدحدوح #پراپیگنڈا_تو_وڑ_گیا #غزه_العزه #جلب_العالميه #قوم_کی_آکسیجن_عمران_خان #IsraeliNewNazism pic.twitter.com/BnxHPL2oyt— MilitaryPOV (@MilitaryPOV) October 26, 2023
Gaza: The number of people killed in Israeli attacks exceeded 7,000
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today that the number of people killed in the Gaza Strip has increased to 7,028.
Among the victims in that Palestinian enclave are 2,913 children, 1,709 women and 397 elderly people, according to the announcement.
At the same time, more than 100 people were killed in Israeli attacks on the West Bank, which is controlled by the Palestinians.
צבע אדום בכל המרכז וגוש דן, הוד השרון. pic.twitter.com/OO7y6hEdIh— Asslan Khalil (@KhalilAsslan) October 26, 2023
The Ambassador of Serbia in Israel met with the family of kidnapped Alon Ohel
Serbian Ambassador to Israel Miroljub Petrović spoke with the family of Alon Ohel, who has dual citizenship of Serbia and Israel, and was kidnapped on October 7 in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Ohel was kidnapped during a Hamas attack on a music festival in southern Israel.
@SRBinIsrael амб. Мирољуб Петровић разговарао је са породицом Алона Охела, држављанина 🇷🇸🇮🇱, који је отет 7. октобра. Размењене су информације које 🇷🇸, 🇮🇱 и међународна заједница предизимају у оквиру напора да се издејствује његово ослобађање.🙏 pic.twitter.com/0afjPYEBfV— Serbia in Israel (@SRBinIsrael) October 26, 2023