World 0

It was filmed from space; They destroyed them completely PHOTO/VIDEO

Maxar Technologies has released new satellite images of the Gaza Strip that show what the area looked like before and after Israeli airstrikes.

Source: Vecernji list
Share
Tanjug/Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP
Tanjug/Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP

Aerial photographs show how devastated Gaza is after numerous airstrikes by Israeli forces.

According to the information so far, more than 6,500 people were killed in those attacks, and more than 2,700 children were among the dead.

Tanjug/Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Tanjug/Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

At this moment, Israel is also expected to launch a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Netanyahu refused to sign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to sign off on plans for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the New York Times claims, citing sources.

World Friday, October 27, 2023 11:47 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

Dire warning: Time is up

An international team of prominent scientists has warned that climate change caused by human activities is pushing our planet into "dangerous instability".

World Friday, October 27, 2023 11:05 Comments: 0
Foto: Bruce Rolff/Shutterstock
page 1 of 34 go to page