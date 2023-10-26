World It was filmed from space; They destroyed them completely PHOTO/VIDEO Maxar Technologies has released new satellite images of the Gaza Strip that show what the area looked like before and after Israeli airstrikes. Source: Vecernji list Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 13:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP

Aerial photographs show how devastated Gaza is after numerous airstrikes by Israeli forces.



According to the information so far, more than 6,500 people were killed in those attacks, and more than 2,700 children were among the dead.

The scale of destruction in the Gaza Strip as per Maxar satellite images.#GazaUnderSiege #Israel pic.twitter.com/9kXxWyxork — The_anonymous_wave (@anonymouswave1) October 26, 2023

Tanjug/Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

At this moment, Israel is also expected to launch a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.