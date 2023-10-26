World He's still alive? Member of Wagner group visited his grave Former fighter of Wagner was declared killed in the fighting in Ukraine, so he visited his own grave in Russia, since his family received money for his "death". Source: index.hr Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 12:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Forty-four-year-old Sergey K., a former prisoner from Buryatia, one of Russia's ethnic minority republics bordering Mongolia, was recruited into the ranks of mercenaries and was wounded on the front lines in Ukraine in April, according to the MK.ru portal.



Wagner recruited tens of thousands of ex-prisoners, even when he was led by the late boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.



He played an important role in recruiting fighters for Russian operations in Ukraine, offering male prisoners reduced sentences and cash incentives in exchange for six months of military service.



Last December, Vladimir Osechkin, a Russian human rights activist who interviewed former Wagnerites, told Newsweek that as many as 30,000 prisoners had been recruited from prisons and deployed to Ukraine.



Regarding this case, MK.ru states that Sergey's family, while receiving treatment in the hospital, was wrongly informed that he was killed in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. A coffin was brought home, and his family was given a death certificate. Sergey's lawyer Andrey Kibirev claims that Wagner's fighter did not contact his family while he was in the hospital, explaining that he did not want to "upset" them.



In July, he called one of his sisters, who "went into a state of shock," Kibirev said. The nurse allegedly told Sergey that they "buried" him 40 days ago. His family was also paid almost 6 million rubles (about 61,000 euros) as compensation for his "death".



The lawyer said that Sergey "is trying to deal with the situation with humor." He recently visited his grave, he says he didn't expect to be buried so well," Kibirev added.



On October 19, Sergey's death certificate was overturned after the District Court in the Republic of Buryatia spoke with his family and determined that his fingerprints matched those stored in a government database.