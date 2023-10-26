World Dramatic warning: Urgent! The WHO said the aid it sent to the Gaza Strip was "on hold" at the border crossing between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 12:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The WHO has called for immediate and uninterrupted access to Gaza and through the area, so that its collapsed health system can function, the Guardian reports.



"These supplies provide surgical interventions for 3,700 trauma patients, basic and essential health services for 110,000 people and medical equipment for 20,000 patients suffering from chronic diseases," WHO said.



It was emphasized that "without fuel, medicines and medical supplies, the hospitals in Gaza are on the verge of an unimaginable humanitarian disaster".



In recent days, Israel has released more than 60 trucks carrying aid from Egypt, according to the AP.



Humanitarian workers announced that this was insufficient and only a small part of what was arriving in this area before the war, the US news agency notes.