World 0

Dramatic warning: Urgent!

The WHO said the aid it sent to the Gaza Strip was "on hold" at the border crossing between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI
EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The WHO has called for immediate and uninterrupted access to Gaza and through the area, so that its collapsed health system can function, the Guardian reports.

"These supplies provide surgical interventions for 3,700 trauma patients, basic and essential health services for 110,000 people and medical equipment for 20,000 patients suffering from chronic diseases," WHO said.

It was emphasized that "without fuel, medicines and medical supplies, the hospitals in Gaza are on the verge of an unimaginable humanitarian disaster".

In recent days, Israel has released more than 60 trucks carrying aid from Egypt, according to the AP.

Humanitarian workers announced that this was insufficient and only a small part of what was arriving in this area before the war, the US news agency notes.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Netanyahu refused to sign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to sign off on plans for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the New York Times claims, citing sources.

World Friday, October 27, 2023 11:47 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

Dire warning: Time is up

An international team of prominent scientists has warned that climate change caused by human activities is pushing our planet into "dangerous instability".

World Friday, October 27, 2023 11:05 Comments: 0
Foto: Bruce Rolff/Shutterstock
page 1 of 34 go to page