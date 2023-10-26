World They entered; Tanks in Gaza; Putin issued a serious warning Israeli forces entered the Gaza Strip with tanks. Palestinian sources claim that there are dead. Source: B92 Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The IDF confirmed that tanks entered northern Gaza and targeted Hamas strongholds. The action was carried out in preparation for the upcoming full ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.



It is also stated on social media that the IDF's goal was to eliminate terrorist cells and places where Hamas is believed to be holding hostages, so that the Palestinian militant group would have nothing more to negotiate over. This information has not been confirmed.

#Israeli tanks roll into northern #Gaza: IDF forces enter #Palestinian strip overnight to carry out 'targeted raids' on 'terrorist' cells in preparation for ground war against #Hamas https://t.co/0KWUxeKGqd via #DailyMail Shame they couldn't knock out ☘️#TheGreenBrigade too🤔 pic.twitter.com/DcTQCZwy5S — ManUMemo (@mutdmemo) October 26, 2023

It is also stated that the attack was carried out during the night and that the Israeli tanks returned to the territory of Israel.

Israeli air strikes continue to pound the besieged Gaza Strip as the pressing needs of Palestinians remain to be safe and at-scale humanitarian access.



🔴 Follow our LIVE coverage: https://t.co/Sq4PSDf1Mw pic.twitter.com/EzCsTzSY1n — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 26, 2023

Footage released by the army showed armored vehicles driving through the sandy border zone, and Israel's military radio described the operation as the biggest incursion in the current conflict.

#BREAKING

Israeli occupation forces, including tanks, entered Gaza overnight to carry out a "targeted raid" in preparation for a ground war, IDF says. #Gaza #Palestine

( Hamas fighters were visiting Qatar - All 40,000 of 'em)pic.twitter.com/I41ELkFxFI — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) October 26, 2023

Dozens of victims

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip reported that dozens of people were killed in the latest actions by the Israeli army.



In Khan Yunis, rescuers reported that 17 people were killed in the attack on the building complex, noting that dozens more were wounded and missing under the rubble.



Gaza media also reported mass attacks in Gaza City and the northern Strip.

Massive IDF strike in the west of the Khan Yunis refugee camp (south of the #Gaza Strip). pic.twitter.com/jBSEDGFzNs — 𝗡 𝗢 𝗜 𝗦 𝗘 (@NoiseAlerts) October 26, 2023

Putin warns: The conflict in the Middle East could expand

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian religious leaders that it is wrong for innocent women, children and the elderly in Gaza to be punished for other people's crimes.