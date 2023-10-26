World Massacre in US; The dead are being counted; Warning arrived: Don't go out PHOTO/VIDEO At least 22 people were killed, and between 50 and 60 people were wounded in a shooting in the city of Lewiston, in the American state of Maine. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 08:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The shooting happened at two locations on Wednesday evening, according to American media.



At a press conference Wednesday night, Maine's public safety commissioner said police could not confirm the exact number of victims because the situation was still "ongoing."



A police source told Fox News that 22 people were dead. NBC News reports, also citing police sources, that between 50 and 60 people were wounded.



Lewiston police have identified Robert R. Card of Bowdoin, Maine as the prime suspect, and photos of him preparing to shoot have been posted on social media.



The search for him is still ongoing, and the local authorities immediately called the FBI for help.

Hundreds of police search for Robert Card, main suspect in the Maine shootinghttps://t.co/fsG3q4pNoJ — Usa Jaun News (@UsaJaun) October 26, 2023

According to police, Card is a shooting instructor. The authorities announced that this is a person who is suspected of being "armed and dangerous", which is why the local population has been told not to leave their homes unless they have to.



The Lewiston Police Department previously released three photos of the suspect showing what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle, along with a photo of a white SUV and asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect. The sheriff's office also released images of the suspect, a bearded man in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans holding a rifle in a firing position. Card has reportedly recently had mental health issues that have put him in a hospital this summer, according to US television.



The police confirmed that the incidents took place in two locations, in a restaurant and in a bowling alley. At the same time, those two objects are about 6.5 kilometers apart.

🚨🇺🇸 At least 16 dead and 60 wounded in mass-shooting in Lewiston, Maine.



Here is a new, closer picture of the main suspect, former US Atmy instructor who is suffering mental health problems. Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/CJiDq2iv5z — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) October 26, 2023

Tanjug/Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP

At 8 p.m., Maine police announced on Facebook that there was a shooting in Lewiston, a city of 36,000 residents, about 90 kilometers north of Portland, the largest city in the US state.



The local hospital announced that an intervention is underway due to "a large number of victims in a mass attack" and that they cannot provide information on the number of casualties.



Maine Governor Janet Mills said on Platform X that she had been notified of the incident and urged residents to follow police directions.