Russians fire ballistic and cruise missiles: Nuclear maneuvers under Putin's command

Russia has successfully tested its ability to launch a massive nuclear retaliatory strike by land, sea and air, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
"During the training, practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles were carried out," the announcement states.

State television showed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu talking to Putin about the exercise.

In the same Kremlin statement, it is stated that the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from a test site in the far east of Russia, that a nuclear-powered submarine launched a ballistic missile from the Barents Sea, and that Tu-95 MS long-range bombers tested and fired cruise missiles from the air.

